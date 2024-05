Phase One Landscapes is no stranger to serious backyard transformations, but the Denver-based company says small changes go a long way.

🪴 Start with a few new plants and an irrigation system to bring a pop of color without breaking the bank.

Native plants and xeriscaping have become popular — and luckily, they make hardy, easy-to-care for gardens.

🪵 Want to level up? Add some hardscaping like a seat wall and fire pit.