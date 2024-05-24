☀️ Three ways to weekend

Here are three ways to spend your Memorial Day in Denver.

🇺🇲 Memorial Day Parade: Honor fallen service members at the state's largest parade. This 58-year tradition begins with a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Commerce City, followed by the parade and a concert with food trucks, live music and various booths.

When: 8:45am–2pm Monday

⚾ Rockies: See Colorado in action at Coors Field for the first of a three-game homestand against the Cleveland Guardians. Tickets start at $10

When: 2:10pm Monday

🥳 Kickoff to Summer: Head to the 1000 block of Old South Gaylord Street for a three-day festival featuring music, rides, food trucks, a play area for dogs and artisan street vendors. Donations accepted

When: 4–10pm Saturday, 10am–6pm Sunday, 10am–4pm Monday

More things to do in Denver this weekend

🎸 Boulder Creek Festival: Boulder's 35th annual community event returns with a free kickoff concert tomorrow night followed by three days of live music, a farmers market, food trucks and a skate park activation. Free

If you go: There will be beer tasting Tickets are $39

🖼️ Denver Arts Festival: See fine art and crafts from over 150 local and select national artists while sipping on wine or beer and listening to live music at the Conservatory Green in Central Park. Free

When: 10am–6pm Saturday and 10am–5pm Sunday

🎢 Water World: Cool off at this massive Federal Heights water park opening Saturday. Tickets

Cost: Starting at $25 (child) and $30 (adult) for single-day tickets

👑 "Bridgerton" AR Experience: Celebrate season 3 of Netflix's "Bridgerton" with this new pop-up at Verizon stores that includes an augmented reality view of the Bridgerton estate and AI-generated outfits inspired by the show. Free

🎵 A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: Coming off his "Better Off Alone" album, the Bronx MC will take the stage at Red Rocks with Luh Tyler and Dess Dior. Tickets start at $67

When: 6:30pm Sunday

🪕 Maggie Rogers: The Grammy-nominated indie singer is performing two shows at Red Rocks during her "Don't Forget Me" tour. Tickets start at $115

When: 7:30pm Monday and Tuesday

