Mile Highlights: Wolverines to be reintroduced

⛷️ The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that ski resorts cannot use liability waivers to shield themselves from negligence claims. (Colorado Sun)

👀 Two Denver council members are asking the city attorney to drop charges against roughly 40 pro-Palestinian protesters who were arrested on the Auraria Campus. (Denver Gazette 🔑)

🐘 The Colorado Republican Party issued a message yesterday suggesting parents remove their children from public schools, saying Democrats are using schools "to turn more kids trans." (9News)

🐾 Wolverines officially received the OK to be reintroduced in the state after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill this week, Alayna reports.