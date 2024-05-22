1 hour ago - News

Mile Highlights: Wolverines to be reintroduced

headshot

A wolverine forages in grassland. Photo: Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

⛷️ The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that ski resorts cannot use liability waivers to shield themselves from negligence claims. (Colorado Sun)

👀 Two Denver council members are asking the city attorney to drop charges against roughly 40 pro-Palestinian protesters who were arrested on the Auraria Campus. (Denver Gazette 🔑)

🐘 The Colorado Republican Party issued a message yesterday suggesting parents remove their children from public schools, saying Democrats are using schools "to turn more kids trans." (9News)

🐾 Wolverines officially received the OK to be reintroduced in the state after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill this week, Alayna reports.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Denver in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more