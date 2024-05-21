Mile Highlights: Polis signs AI bill

🤖 Colorado Gov. Jared Polis reluctantly signed a bill regulating AI, saying he's concerned about its impact on innovation, John reports.

He also vetoed six bills, including one regarding wage theft

💰 Mayor Mike Johnston is looking to get 1,000 young people hired for summer jobs at private companies in the area as part of a new $1.7 million program to reduce youth violence. (Denverite)

👀 CPR settled a discrimination dispute with former on-air host Vic Vela after his firing in January. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Colorado Sun)

🍎 Jefferson County teachers can expect a 5% cost-of-living raise as part of a new employment contract negotiated between the union and the district. (Denver Post 🔑)

⛷ At least 14 people, as old as 78 and as young as 14, died on Colorado ski slopes in the 2023-24 season. All of the deaths happened on intermediate or beginner trails. (Colorado Sun)