Mile Highlights: Polis signs AI bill

πŸ€– Colorado Gov. Jared Polis reluctantly signed a bill regulating AI, saying he's concerned about its impact on innovation, John reports.

He also vetoed six bills, including one regarding wage theft

πŸ’° Mayor Mike Johnston is looking to get 1,000 young people hired for summer jobs at private companies in the area as part of a new $1.7 million program to reduce youth violence. (Denverite)

πŸ‘€ CPR settled a discrimination dispute with former on-air host Vic Vela after his firing in January. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Colorado Sun)

🍎 Jefferson County teachers can expect a 5% cost-of-living raise as part of a new employment contract negotiated between the union and the district. (Denver Post πŸ”‘)

β›· At least 14 people, as old as 78 and as young as 14, died on Colorado ski slopes in the 2023-24 season. All of the deaths happened on intermediate or beginner trails. (Colorado Sun)