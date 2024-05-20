May 20, 2024 - News

Mile Highlights: Anti-war encampment clears

Several tents in the foreground are visible inside a grassy lawn, while several people can be seen seated.

The Auraria Campus encampment in April. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

⛺️ Pro-Palestinian protesters at the Auraria Campus cleared their encampment on Saturday, saying they had successfully called attention to the war. (Denverite)

🗳️ A rally in Aurora for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drew roughly 1,000 people yesterday, though he has yet to earn a place on the state's ballot. (Denver Post 🔑)

🍃 The Marijuana Mansion in Cap Hill is closing, citing the building's sale, which is set to conclude in June. (Westword)

🫂 Denver will resume visitations for Denver County Jail, allowing visitors on Fridays and Saturdays for inmates with low-level charges like nonviolent crimes. (Westword)

