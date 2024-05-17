Mile Highlights: Biden advances cannabis change

🇺🇸 President Biden called his administration's decision to reschedule marijuana "monumental," saying he is committed to "righting … wrongs" for the inequities caused by its drug classification. (Axios)

👀 Colorado's U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert traveled to New York to attend former President Trump's hush money trial, sitting in the front row in a show of support. (Denver Post 🔑)

💰 Amin Suliaman, who operated and co-owned Nativ Hotel, was indicted by a federal grand jury and arrested in Miami on wire fraud charges for taking $450,000 in pandemic loans. (Denver Post 🔑)