Mile Highlights: Social distancing saved lives

😷 Social distancing and wearing masks before the first COVID-19 vaccine was available are estimated to have saved more than 800,000 lives, new research from CU Boulder shows. (CPR)

🚨 Colorado Springs will pay $2.1 million after police allegedly beat a Black man "beyond recognition" during a 2022 traffic stop for driving slowly without license plates. (Colorado Sun)

⚖️ A second teen who pleaded guilty in a 2023 rock-throwing spree that killed a 20-year-old faces between 35 and 72 years in prison. (9News)

🐺 One of 10 wolves released in Colorado was found dead in Larimer County with a skull injury that suggests it was killed by a mountain lion. (Colorado Sun)