Mile Highlights: Governor signs TABOR, tax bills

💰 Gov. Jared Polis signed into law yesterday new TABOR refund mechanisms, a property tax overhaul and other measures to reduce the tax burden on lower-income families, John reports.

🏠 Denver is adding $12 million to its rental assistance program through nonprofit partners as it responds to rising evictions. (Denver Gazette 🔑)

🚩 Two Black Denver elementary students were targeted by a racist tirade from an anonymous person who "Zoom-bombed" the public comment portion of Denver City Council's meeting Monday night. (Westword)

🚨 10 more pro-Palestinian protesters were cited for trespassing and disturbing the peace Monday after the group would not leave an Auraria Campus building. (Denver Post 🔑)