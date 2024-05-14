Mile Highlights: City overpaid for Post building

💰 Denver paid $4.5 million over the appraised value of the Denver Post building, new documents show. The city paid $290 a square foot, or about a 5% premium. (BusinessDen 🔑)

🍹 Alcoholic beverages to go are permanently allowed at restaurants after the governor signed a bill extending the pandemic-era policy. (CPR)

⛷ Arapahoe Basin ski area announced it will stay open until June 1 — at least — after receiving about two feet of snow in a week with the base now at 66 inches, John reports.

🏅 Denver is one of 10 cities worldwide in the running to host the Gay Games XIII sports competition in 2030. (Fox31)