Mile Highlights: Abortion fund sees needs skyrocket

💰 A Colorado fund that helps provide abortions says requests for help are skyrocketing from $212,000 for travel expenses to $2.5 million since the Dobbs decision. Most of those seeking financial help are coming from Texas. (Colorado Sun)

👀 The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that the Denver law firm representing the parents of Elijah McClain made "ethical missteps" and decreased the fee it will receive from about $3 million to $1.4 million. (BusinessDen 🔑)

🍺 Vine Street Pub and Brewery in Denver set a mid-June date for reopening after being closed since the pandemic shutdown. (BusinessDen 🔑)

⚾️ The Colorado Rockies yesterday beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 to extend their winning streak to four games, the longest in more than a year. (9News)