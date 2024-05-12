🤲🏽 Giving your mom the gift of time

There's a free and procrastinator-friendly Mother's Day gift we can give to our moms and maternal figures: TIME.
Why it matters: The gift of time can look different for different moms.
A mother of young children might be looking for free time — a day of relaxation away from the constant responsibilities of parenting. A mother of adult children might want quality time — a no-phones brunch or a long phone call, the New York Times notes.
Anticipate the needs of the mothers in your life: Offer to babysit or make a reservation for a family meal.
Keep the gift going year-round: Offer future child care help or schedule a weekly catch-up call.