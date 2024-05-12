🤲🏽 Giving your mom the gift of time

There's a free and procrastinator-friendly Mother's Day gift we can give to our moms and maternal figures: TIME.

Why it matters: The gift of time can look different for different moms.

A mother of young children might be looking for free time — a day of relaxation away from the constant responsibilities of parenting. A mother of adult children might want quality time — a no-phones brunch or a long phone call, the New York Times notes.

Anticipate the needs of the mothers in your life: Offer to babysit or make a reservation for a family meal.

Keep the gift going year-round: Offer future child care help or schedule a weekly catch-up call.

The big picture: As Axios' Finish Line has shown, some of the most effective ways to brighten someone's day are quite basic: deep listening, unprompted phone calls and handwritten thank-you notes.

Emerging trend: Many of those surveyed are celebrating more people on Mother's Day than they used to.

Teachers, neighbors, aunts and family friends who act as mother figures provide many of us with love, care and support. Many of us are choosing to honor those relationships.

