Magan Grigg with her husband, Spencer, and their three children, Quinn, Lillie and Christian, during a hike in Breckenridge. Photo: Courtesy of Magan Grigg

It's a major parenting lesson Magan Grigg says she's learned from her three children, but it's good advice for almost anyone: "Give yourself grace." The big picture: Grigg was named 2024 Colorado Mother of the Year by American Mothers, a national nonprofit focused on recognizing and supporting maternal figures.

She lives in Colorado Springs with her three children, Quinn, 7, Lillie, 5, and Christian, 2, and her husband, Spencer.

Zoom in: Grigg works as an in-house physician's assistant at Colorado Springs Utilities. She came to Colorado from Virginia six years ago.

In 2020, she quit her job at a hospital in Pueblo to travel to New York City, working at field hospitals in the Bronx and Brooklyn at the height of the pandemic.

Between the lines: It's those kinds of acts of service that led her former professor, Jennifer Harrington, to nominate her for the annual award.

What they're saying: Grigg shared some advice for mothers and anyone else who's in charge of helping children grow.

Know you're not perfect — and that's OK, she tells us. Don't worry about having everything down at once. Your children aren't perfect either, and that's fine, so you have to be as kind to them as you are to yourself.

Accept your parenting is going to change depending on your child's age and what advice you choose to accept. You may hear something that feels unwarranted at the time but might be useful five or even 10 years later.

Listen to young people: "I think we can all still learn and grow together," she says. Two things she tells us she learned from younger generations: letting things go and picking your battles.

The bottom line: Grigg says she's thankful for the genuine connections she made during a ceremony with winning moms from other states last month in Omaha, Nebraska.