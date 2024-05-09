57 mins ago - Things to Do

Denver weekend: Mother's Day events and Chocolate Festival

headshot
Illustration of a mom tulip hugging a kid tulip bud.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

This weekend in Denver, check out Mother's Day events around the city, the Colorado Chocolate Festival, the Indian Festival and more.

💝 Celebrate Mom

Mother's Day is Sunday, and there's still time to reserve special plans for the women in your life.

Catch up quick: If you need to buy a flower bouquet, try these local shops.

Here are four happenings:

🖼️ Mother's Day at MCA: Enjoy buy-one-get-one margaritas at the Museum of Contemporary Art, and score 15% off shop items 10am–5pm Sunday. Tickets start at $12.

🌱 Mother's Day Botanical Bazaar: Try a cocktail and shop locally made artisan goods 4–9pm Saturday at Room for Milly inside CIRCA. Free.

🍸 Mother's Day Bubbles and Blooms Workshop: Learn how to make three craft cocktails and arrange your own flower bouquet to take home 10–11:30am Sunday at Alchemy Creative Workspace on South Logan Street. Tickets are $130.

🧣 Celebrate Mom workshop: Design a scarf while tasting cupcakes and bubbly drinks Saturday and Sunday at The Scarf Studio on Vallejo Street. Select a time here. Tickets are $65.

More things to do in Denver this weekend

🍫 Colorado Chocolate Festival

  • Sample and shop candies, cakes, coffees, choctails (zero-proof chocolate cocktails) and more from over 80 vendors 4–9pm Friday and 10am–5pm Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Convention Center. Tickets at the gate will be available for $10.

🇮🇳 Indian Festival

  • Head to Civic Center Park from 11am–4pm Sunday for Indian food, henna, music, a fashion show and performances. Free.

🛍️ Spring Market

  • Support local artisans and grab gifts including art, apparel, accessories and self-care items from 11am–2pm Saturday at The Source. Free.

🎵 Gunna

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more