Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This weekend in Denver, check out Mother's Day events around the city, the Colorado Chocolate Festival, the Indian Festival and more.

💝 Celebrate Mom

Mother's Day is Sunday, and there's still time to reserve special plans for the women in your life.

Catch up quick: If you need to buy a flower bouquet, try these local shops.

Here are four happenings:

🖼️ Mother's Day at MCA: Enjoy buy-one-get-one margaritas at the Museum of Contemporary Art, and score 15% off shop items 10am–5pm Sunday. Tickets start at $12.

🌱 Mother's Day Botanical Bazaar: Try a cocktail and shop locally made artisan goods 4–9pm Saturday at Room for Milly inside CIRCA. Free.

🍸 Mother's Day Bubbles and Blooms Workshop: Learn how to make three craft cocktails and arrange your own flower bouquet to take home 10–11:30am Sunday at Alchemy Creative Workspace on South Logan Street. Tickets are $130.

🧣 Celebrate Mom workshop: Design a scarf while tasting cupcakes and bubbly drinks Saturday and Sunday at The Scarf Studio on Vallejo Street. Select a time here. Tickets are $65.

More things to do in Denver this weekend

Sample and shop candies, cakes, coffees, choctails (zero-proof chocolate cocktails) and more from over 80 vendors 4–9pm Friday and 10am–5pm Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Convention Center. Tickets at the gate will be available for $10.

Head to Civic Center Park from 11am–4pm Sunday for Indian food, henna, music, a fashion show and performances. Free.

Support local artisans and grab gifts including art, apparel, accessories and self-care items from 11am–2pm Saturday at The Source. Free.