Mile Highlights: Mayor hosts Reddit "AMA"

⚖️ Prosecutors say the man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a King Soopers in Boulder in March 2021 was sane the day of the shooting. The accused shooter pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. (CPR)

🍴 Misfit SnackBar, a James Beard Award nominee, will stop operating at Middleman at the end of May as chef and owner Bo Porytko searches for its "very own home," Alayna reports.

💻 Denver Mayor Mike Johnston completed an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit yesterday, answering questions about topics like traffic safety, the Park Hill Golf Course and the Denver Nuggets. (Axios Denver)

⛺️ Denver swept an encampment used by migrants yesterday, citing safety concerns and the tents being on private property. (9News)