Mile Highlights: More campus protest fallout

🎓 Community College of Denver's graduation ceremony tomorrow will be relocated to the Lowry Campus due to pro-Palestinian protests at the Auraria Campus. (9News)

💸 The NBA is fining Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray $100,000, but sparing him a suspension, for tossing a towel and heating pad at a referee during Monday's game. (ESPN)

⚖️ Colorado's Supreme Court ruled that the University of Denver will face trial for failing to fairly investigate a sexual assault case and allegedly violating its own policies. (Colorado Politics)

🏒 Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon was named one of three finalists for the National Hockey League's Hart Memorial Trophy. (NHL)