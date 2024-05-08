🍪 Boxes of cookies with bars of gold

Tiff's Treats — an Austin, Texas-based cookie shop that opened its first Colorado location in Denver's Civic Center neighborhood in 2022 — is branching out from chocolate chips to gold bullion.

Why it matters: Riding a wave of global interest in the precious metal, the new initiative is a way for the cookie delivery company to expand its appeal in this Amazon-fueled age of immediate gratification.

How it works: For roughly $2,500, you can buy what the company deems its "bullion bundle" — a box of cookies plus a 1-ounce, 24-karat bar of gold (a dozen chocolate chip cookies costs about $21 to be delivered.)

The bundle price of the package fluctuates with the daily gyrations of gold.

Worth mentioning: Tiff's locations and drivers do not carry gold. Instead, you get a certificate with your cookies and shortly thereafter a third party delivers the bar of gold.

