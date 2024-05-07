Mile Highlights: Nuggets' disastrous defeat

🏀 The Denver Nuggets are in a 2-0 deficit after losing 106-80 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 last night in one of their worst performances in recent memory. (ESPN)

🏛️ Colorado lawmakers passed a sweeping bill yesterday to strengthen the state's lax regulations over funeral homes after 190 decaying bodies were discovered at a facility last year. (AP)

❌ A state bill that would have banned the sale and transfer of assault weapons in Colorado has been killed this session. (CPR)

🚨 A serial killer known as "Psycho" in the San Luis Valley was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to murdering five people in seven weeks in 2020. (Colorado Sun)