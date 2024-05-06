Mile Highlights: Wolverines set for reintroduction

🐾 A bill to reintroduce wolverines in the state is headed to the desk of a supportive Gov. Jared Polis after it passed in the Colorado House on Friday, Alayna reports.

🐘 Jefferson County Republicans plan to reschedule a fundraiser for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem that was canceled Saturday after national outrage over her killing a puppy prompted death threats. (9News)

😲 Researchers discovered fossils from a new mammal species near Colorado Springs that's believed to be 65 million years old and an ancient relative of modern hoofed mammals. (CBS4)

💿 RiNo-based Vinyl Me, Please fired and is suing its former CEO and CFO, alleging the two misused company money. (BusinessDen)