1 hour ago - News

Mile Highlights: Wolverines set for reintroduction

headshot

A young wolverine. Photo: Philippe Clement/Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

🐾 A bill to reintroduce wolverines in the state is headed to the desk of a supportive Gov. Jared Polis after it passed in the Colorado House on Friday, Alayna reports.

🐘 Jefferson County Republicans plan to reschedule a fundraiser for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem that was canceled Saturday after national outrage over her killing a puppy prompted death threats. (9News)

😲 Researchers discovered fossils from a new mammal species near Colorado Springs that's believed to be 65 million years old and an ancient relative of modern hoofed mammals. (CBS4)

💿 RiNo-based Vinyl Me, Please fired and is suing its former CEO and CFO, alleging the two misused company money. (BusinessDen)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Denver in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more