Colorado records "lucky" avalanche year with few fatalities

The line chart shows the annual number of avalanche fatalities in Colorado from 1951 to May 1, 2024, with 2024 showing a below-average low at 2 after 11 in 2023.
Data: Colorado Avalanche Information Center; Chart: John Frank/Axios

A year after near-record avalanche deaths, this winter offered a welcome reprieve.

By the numbers: The Colorado Avalanche Information Center recorded more than 5,000 avalanches that caught more than 100 backcountry travelers.

  • Only two slides resulted in fatalities — well below the prior season's 11 deaths and the five-year average of nine.

What they're saying: "Just like any year, some people got lucky this winter," the center's deputy director, Brian Lazar, told the Colorado Sun.

