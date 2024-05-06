Colorado records "lucky" avalanche year with few fatalities
A year after near-record avalanche deaths, this winter offered a welcome reprieve.
By the numbers: The Colorado Avalanche Information Center recorded more than 5,000 avalanches that caught more than 100 backcountry travelers.
- Only two slides resulted in fatalities — well below the prior season's 11 deaths and the five-year average of nine.
What they're saying: "Just like any year, some people got lucky this winter," the center's deputy director, Brian Lazar, told the Colorado Sun.
