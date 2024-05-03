Mile Highlights: ⚾️ Rockies are historic losers Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon. Photo: Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
🥲 The Colorado Rockies have trailed in a record 29 games to start the season, breaking a bleak MLB streak set by a team that doesn't exist anymore. ( The Athletic)
🏫
Students at Denver's Auraria Campus rejected school officials' proposal to donate $15,000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross in exchange for removing the pro-Palestinian encampment on-site. ( 🔑) Denver Post
🍸
The Palace Arms restaurant inside the historic Brown Palace in downtown Denver is closing tomorrow, citing poor business. ( ) Westword 📈 Rising fees for DACA applications are straining resources for Dreamers attending local universities. ( ) 9News
🏠
Some migrants who arrived in Denver are now facing eviction, though it's unclear how many. ( ) Denverite Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more