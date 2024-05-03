Mile Highlights: ⚾️ Rockies are historic losers

🥲 The Colorado Rockies have trailed in a record 29 games to start the season, breaking a bleak MLB streak set by a team that doesn't exist anymore. (The Athletic)

🏫 Students at Denver's Auraria Campus rejected school officials' proposal to donate $15,000 to the International Committee of the Red Cross in exchange for removing the pro-Palestinian encampment on-site. (Denver Post 🔑)

🍸 The Palace Arms restaurant inside the historic Brown Palace in downtown Denver is closing tomorrow, citing poor business. (Westword)

📈 Rising fees for DACA applications are straining resources for Dreamers attending local universities. (9News)

🏠 Some migrants who arrived in Denver are now facing eviction, though it's unclear how many. (Denverite)