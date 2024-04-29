Mile Highlights: Ex-paramedic avoids prison

🚨 A former Aurora paramedic who injected Elijah McClain with ketamine that ultimately killed him was sentenced Friday to four years' probation and 14 months of work release, marking the final person to face penalties for McClain's 2019 death. (CPR)

⚖️ Jurors failed to reach a verdict on the murder charge against a former Clear Creek County sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Christian Glass in 2022, but convicted him on reckless endangerment. (CBS4)

🚓 Police on Friday arrested roughly 40 people at Denver's Auraria Campus who were protesting the Israel-Hamas war during the second day of sit-in demonstrations. (Colorado Sun)

🐄 The highly contagious and often deadly bird flu has been detected in dairy cows in northeast Colorado as the U.S. expands testing for the spread of the virus among livestock, Alayna reports.

🥞 Yelp named Fox Run Cafe in Denver's Congress Park neighborhood as one of the country's top 100 brunch spots. (Yelp)