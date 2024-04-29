Mile Highlights: Ex-paramedic avoids prison

🚨 A former Aurora paramedic who injected Elijah McClain with ketamine that ultimately killed him was sentenced Friday to four years' probation and 14 months of work release, marking the final person to face penalties for McClain's 2019 death. (CPR)
⚖️ Jurors failed to reach a verdict on the murder charge against a former Clear Creek County sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Christian Glass in 2022, but convicted him on reckless endangerment. (CBS4)
🚓 Policeon Friday arrested roughly 40 people at Denver's Auraria Campus who were protesting the Israel-Hamas war during the second day of sit-in demonstrations. (Colorado Sun)