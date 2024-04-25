Mile Highlights: Reintroduced wolf found dead

🐺 A wolf introduced under Colorado's state wildlife program was found dead in Larimer County, likely from natural causes. Meanwhile, another of the 10 animals reintroduced is likely pregnant. (Colorado Sun)

🚨 An Arizona grand jury indicted 18 people for their roles in attempting to overturn former President Trump's loss in the 2020 election, including two with ties to Colorado. (9News)

🏢 Groups representing large building owners are suing Denver and the state over rules requiring large buildings to reduce pollution, claiming the regulations are too costly and don't align with federal rules. (Denver Post 🔑)

⚖️ Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade is denying allegations that two coffee shops he used to run failed to pay back nearly $100,000 to a food distributor in 2018. (CPR)

🚩 A member of Metropolitan State University's student government is facing sexual harassment allegations from multiple women on campus, which the member denies. (Met Media)