Mile Highlights: Xcel Energy faces more criticism

⚡ Gov. Jared Polis criticized Xcel Energy's move to intentionally shut off power to thousands amid the recent wind storm and wants the Public Utilities Commission to investigate. (CPR)

🔨 Landlords would need to repair serious problems at their properties within 14 days under a new bill headed to the governor's desk. (Colorado Sun)

🚨 A 21-year-old man died after attempting to jump the width of a highway just west of Berthoud Pass Summit on Tuesday, according to authorities. (ABC)