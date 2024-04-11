32 mins ago - News

Mile Highlights: Xcel Energy faces more criticism

Gov. Jared Polis criticized Xcel Energy's move to intentionally shut off power to thousands amid the recent wind storm and wants the Public Utilities Commission to investigate. (CPR)

🔨 Landlords would need to repair serious problems at their properties within 14 days under a new bill headed to the governor's desk. (Colorado Sun)

🚨 A 21-year-old man died after attempting to jump the width of a highway just west of Berthoud Pass Summit on Tuesday, according to authorities. (ABC)

