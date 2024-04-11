32 mins ago - News
Mile Highlights: Xcel Energy faces more criticism
⚡ Gov. Jared Polis criticized Xcel Energy's move to intentionally shut off power to thousands amid the recent wind storm and wants the Public Utilities Commission to investigate. (CPR)
🔨 Landlords would need to repair serious problems at their properties within 14 days under a new bill headed to the governor's desk. (Colorado Sun)
🚨 A 21-year-old man died after attempting to jump the width of a highway just west of Berthoud Pass Summit on Tuesday, according to authorities. (ABC)
