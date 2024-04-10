Mile Highlights: Dems reject impeachment

⛔ A Democratic-led state House panel rejected a GOP resolution to impeach Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, for her support of blocking former President Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot, John reports.

✊ The Denver City Council is considering a November ballot measure that would allow an additional 11,000 city workers to unionize and negotiate working conditions. (Denver Post 🔑)

🍎 The Colorado Education Association, the state's largest teachers' union representing 40,000 educators, elected current vice president Kevin Vick to serve as its next leader. (Chalkbeat)

🥑 The Boulder County food bank had to trash 2,000 pounds of food after the Louisville facility lost power from Xcel for 40 hours. (Denver Post 🔑)