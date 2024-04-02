🐕 Colorado sees uptick in pet allergy claims

More pets in Colorado, particularly dogs, are being treated for itchy skin and allergies.

Why it matters: Seasonal allergies can be terribly uncomfortable for furry friends, and they can snowball into secondary issues, including skin infections.

By the numbers: Pet insurance company Trupanion reported a 33% increase in allergy claims in Colorado in 2023 compared to 2019, with the data measured on a per-1,000-pet basis.

That's slightly lower than the U.S. average (45%). Florida had the highest increase (73%) in the country.

The intrigue: The upward trend for allergy claims in Colorado coincides with a spike in a highly contagious respiratory illness that affected hundreds of dogs last year, though it's beginning to decline this year.

The illness led to dogs being hospitalized with symptoms including coughing and sneezing.

Between the lines: Nationwide says allergies top the list of health conditions that prompt vet visits.

Allergy drugs Apoquel and Cytopoint have been used to treat 20 million dogs in total since they were released in 2013 and 2018, respectively, according to parent company Zoetis.

