3 hours ago - News

Mile Highlights: 7 deaths at hotel for homeless

Illustration of the flag of Denver with the Axios logo in the place of the mountains.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

🚨 Seven people have died at a Denver hotel used to shelter people experiencing homelessness since its opening in December, including at least two who were fatally shot this month. (Denver Gazette)

The Colorado Rockies had a blowout 1-16 Opening Day loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks yesterday. (ESPN)

🗳️ A ballot measure this November will ask Colorado voters whether people charged with first-degree murder should be denied bail. (Colorado Sun)

🚲 The state's e-bike tax credit program begins next month, but most major retailers haven't yet signed up to participate to honor the rebates. (CPR)

Read more from Axios: What to know about Denver's new e-bike rebate rules

