Mile Highlights: 7 deaths at hotel for homeless
🚨 Seven people have died at a Denver hotel used to shelter people experiencing homelessness since its opening in December, including at least two who were fatally shot this month. (Denver Gazette)
⚾ The Colorado Rockies had a blowout 1-16 Opening Day loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks yesterday. (ESPN)
🗳️ A ballot measure this November will ask Colorado voters whether people charged with first-degree murder should be denied bail. (Colorado Sun)
🚲 The state's e-bike tax credit program begins next month, but most major retailers haven't yet signed up to participate to honor the rebates. (CPR)
