Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

This weekend in Denver, collect Easter eggs, attend a home show or shop from women-owned businesses.

1. 🥚 Mile High Easter Egg Hunts

🍳 Central Park Egg Scramble: This event includes breakfast food trucks and photo-ops with the Easter Bunny. Free

  • When: 10am (ages 6+) and 10:30am (ages 5 and under) Saturday
  • Location: Runway 35 Park
  • If you go: Bring your own basket.

🌷 Spring Festival: Welcome spring at Englewood's festival featuring an egg hunt, crafts, games, face painting, market, food vendors and a DJ. Free

  • When: 10am–2pm Saturday, egg hunt starts at 11am.
  • Location: Belleview Park

🪺 Egg-Stra Special Easter Egg Hunt: Let the kids search for over 7,000 eggs or enjoy carnival games, sidewalk chalk, bubble machines, music and appearances by the Easter Bunny and Booster the Rooster. Free

  • When: 10am–11:30am Saturday
  • Location: Anderson Park, Wheat Ridge
  • What to expect: Egg hunt times will be scattered by age group.

Worthy of your time: Four Mile Park's egg hunt is next Saturday, but reservations fill up quickly.

2. 🏒 Colorado Avalanche

  • The Avs (44-20-5) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-34-12) and Pittsburgh Penguins (30-29-9) at Ball Arena this weekend. The match against Pittsburgh will be nationally televised on TNT and Max. Tickets
  • When: 7pm Friday (Blue Jackets), noon Sunday (Penguins)
  • Cost: $63+ (Blue Jackets), $93+ Penguins

3. 🏠 Denver Home Show

  • Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb from HGTV'S "Unsellable Houses" are special guests at this year's event. There will also be over 400 vendors including builders, contractors and landscapers. Tickets
  • Hours: 10am–8pm Friday and Saturday, 10am–6pm Sunday
  • Cost: $10 online, $12 at box office, $7 seniors, children under 12 are free

4. 🍺 WestFax's 8th Anniversary

  • Stop by WestFax Brewing's two-day celebration complete with a silent disco, food trucks, live music and nine new beer releases including the French Toast Beta Wave and Peanut Butter and Jelly Stout.
  • Cost: Free to attend; $15 silent disco
  • When: Noon–11pm Friday and Saturday
  • Address: 6733 W. Colfax Ave.

5. 🗺️ 5280 Scavenger Hunt

  • Explore downtown Denver and get samples from local businesses during this free scavenger hunt in the Five Points/Coors Field area. RSVP
  • When: 1pm Saturday
  • Location: Starts at The British Bulldog

6. 🛍️ Women's Her-story Market

