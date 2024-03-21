Denver weekend: Easter egg hunts and Women's Her-story market
This weekend in Denver, collect Easter eggs, attend a home show or shop from women-owned businesses.
1. 🥚 Mile High Easter Egg Hunts
🍳 Central Park Egg Scramble: This event includes breakfast food trucks and photo-ops with the Easter Bunny. Free
- When: 10am (ages 6+) and 10:30am (ages 5 and under) Saturday
- Location: Runway 35 Park
- If you go: Bring your own basket.
🌷 Spring Festival: Welcome spring at Englewood's festival featuring an egg hunt, crafts, games, face painting, market, food vendors and a DJ. Free
- When: 10am–2pm Saturday, egg hunt starts at 11am.
- Location: Belleview Park
🪺 Egg-Stra Special Easter Egg Hunt: Let the kids search for over 7,000 eggs or enjoy carnival games, sidewalk chalk, bubble machines, music and appearances by the Easter Bunny and Booster the Rooster. Free
- When: 10am–11:30am Saturday
- Location: Anderson Park, Wheat Ridge
- What to expect: Egg hunt times will be scattered by age group.
Worthy of your time: Four Mile Park's egg hunt is next Saturday, but reservations fill up quickly.
2. 🏒 Colorado Avalanche
- The Avs (44-20-5) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-34-12) and Pittsburgh Penguins (30-29-9) at Ball Arena this weekend. The match against Pittsburgh will be nationally televised on TNT and Max. Tickets
- When: 7pm Friday (Blue Jackets), noon Sunday (Penguins)
- Cost: $63+ (Blue Jackets), $93+ Penguins
3. 🏠 Denver Home Show
- Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb from HGTV'S "Unsellable Houses" are special guests at this year's event. There will also be over 400 vendors including builders, contractors and landscapers. Tickets
- Hours: 10am–8pm Friday and Saturday, 10am–6pm Sunday
- Cost: $10 online, $12 at box office, $7 seniors, children under 12 are free
4. 🍺 WestFax's 8th Anniversary
- Stop by WestFax Brewing's two-day celebration complete with a silent disco, food trucks, live music and nine new beer releases including the French Toast Beta Wave and Peanut Butter and Jelly Stout.
- Cost: Free to attend; $15 silent disco
- When: Noon–11pm Friday and Saturday
- Address: 6733 W. Colfax Ave.
5. 🗺️ 5280 Scavenger Hunt
- Explore downtown Denver and get samples from local businesses during this free scavenger hunt in the Five Points/Coors Field area. RSVP
- When: 1pm Saturday
- Location: Starts at The British Bulldog
6. 🛍️ Women's Her-story Market
- Head to DTC to shop from women-owned businesses hosted by Just BE Kitchen and Holidaily Brewing Co.
- When: Noon–4pm Saturday
- Address: 5370 Greenwood Plaza Blvd.
