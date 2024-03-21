Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Denver, collect Easter eggs, attend a home show or shop from women-owned businesses.

1. 🥚 Mile High Easter Egg Hunts

🍳 Central Park Egg Scramble: This event includes breakfast food trucks and photo-ops with the Easter Bunny. Free

When: 10am (ages 6+) and 10:30am (ages 5 and under) Saturday

10am (ages 6+) and 10:30am (ages 5 and under) Saturday Location: Runway 35 Park

Runway 35 Park If you go: Bring your own basket.

🌷 Spring Festival: Welcome spring at Englewood's festival featuring an egg hunt, crafts, games, face painting, market, food vendors and a DJ. Free

When: 10am–2pm Saturday, egg hunt starts at 11am.

10am–2pm Saturday, egg hunt starts at 11am. Location: Belleview Park

🪺 Egg-Stra Special Easter Egg Hunt: Let the kids search for over 7,000 eggs or enjoy carnival games, sidewalk chalk, bubble machines, music and appearances by the Easter Bunny and Booster the Rooster. Free

When: 10am–11:30am Saturday

10am–11:30am Saturday Location: Anderson Park, Wheat Ridge

Anderson Park, Wheat Ridge What to expect: Egg hunt times will be scattered by age group.

Worthy of your time: Four Mile Park's egg hunt is next Saturday, but reservations fill up quickly.

2. 🏒 Colorado Avalanche

The Avs (44-20-5) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-34-12) and Pittsburgh Penguins (30-29-9) at Ball Arena this weekend. The match against Pittsburgh will be nationally televised on TNT and Max. Tickets

When: 7pm Friday (Blue Jackets), noon Sunday (Penguins)

7pm Friday (Blue Jackets), noon Sunday (Penguins) Cost: $63+ (Blue Jackets), $93+ Penguins

Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb from HGTV'S "Unsellable Houses" are special guests at this year's event. There will also be over 400 vendors including builders, contractors and landscapers. Tickets

Hours: 10am–8pm Friday and Saturday, 10am–6pm Sunday

Cost: $10 online, $12 at box office, $7 seniors, children under 12 are free

Stop by WestFax Brewing's two-day celebration complete with a silent disco, food trucks, live music and nine new beer releases including the French Toast Beta Wave and Peanut Butter and Jelly Stout.

Cost: Free to attend; $15 silent disco

Free to attend; $15 silent disco When: Noon–11pm Friday and Saturday

Noon–11pm Friday and Saturday Address: 6733 W. Colfax Ave.