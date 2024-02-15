Share on email (opens in new window)

Sledding at the YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park Center. Photo: Courtesy of YMCA of the Rockies

This weekend in Denver, have fun in the snow, build your own float for the Petite Parade or discover jazz history in Five Points.

Enjoy the long weekend with family-friendly fun in the snow at Winterfest Weekend.

Why it matters: This event is a first for the YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park Center.

It won't cost ski-resort prices and will help you avoid crowds.

Details: The weekend will include a guided snow ecology hike, introductory classes on snowshoeing and indoor climbing, a winter-themed scavenger hunt, ice skating, ice cream making, snowball capture the flag and a snowman building contest.

Cost: Varies. Activity prices, if applicable, are here.

When: 8am–3:30pm Friday and Saturday. Full schedule.

Address: 2515 Tunnel Road

🏒 2. Avalanche vs. Coyotes

Following the All-Star break and a six-game road trip, the Avs (33-17-4) return to Ball Arena for the first time since Jan. 26. Tickets start at $76

When: 4pm Sunday

Fresh off the release of their self-titled album, the indie band will take the stage at Summit Music Hall at 7pm Saturday. Tickets start at $35

Address: 1902 Blake St.

The comedian and co-host of the "Trash Tuesday" podcast is scheduled to perform four shows at Comedy Works Downtown.

Address: 1226 15th St.

1226 15th St. When: 7:30pm and 9:45pm Friday and Saturday

Celebrate Black History Month by exploring the history of jazz in Five Points. Several panels will discuss the area's connection to legendary musicians, live poetry and jazz performances. Free

First session: 1–4pm Sunday at Spangalang Brewery

1–4pm Sunday at Spangalang Brewery Second session: 4–6pm Sunday at the Lydian

Head to Dairy Block for a Mile High Mardi Gras celebration. Attendees are invited to build their own parade float starting with a shoebox base. Free

When: Noon–2pm Sunday

Noon–2pm Sunday Address: 1800 Wazee St.

🍳 7. Drag Queen Brunch