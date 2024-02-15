2 hours ago - Things to Do

Denver weekend events: Winterfest Weekend, Petite Parade and more

Sledding at YMCA Estes Park Center

Sledding at the YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park Center. Photo: Courtesy of YMCA of the Rockies

This weekend in Denver, have fun in the snow, build your own float for the Petite Parade or discover jazz history in Five Points.

❄️ 1. Winterfest Weekend

Enjoy the long weekend with family-friendly fun in the snow at Winterfest Weekend.

Why it matters: This event is a first for the YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park Center.

  • It won't cost ski-resort prices and will help you avoid crowds.

Details: The weekend will include a guided snow ecology hike, introductory classes on snowshoeing and indoor climbing, a winter-themed scavenger hunt, ice skating, ice cream making, snowball capture the flag and a snowman building contest.

Cost: Varies. Activity prices, if applicable, are here.

When: 8am–3:30pm Friday and Saturday. Full schedule.

Address: 2515 Tunnel Road

🏒 2. Avalanche vs. Coyotes

  • Following the All-Star break and a six-game road trip, the Avs (33-17-4) return to Ball Arena for the first time since Jan. 26. Tickets start at $76
  • When: 4pm Sunday

🎵 3. Plain White T's

🎤 4. Annie Lederman

  • The comedian and co-host of the "Trash Tuesday" podcast is scheduled to perform four shows at Comedy Works Downtown.
  • Address: 1226 15th St.
  • When: 7:30pm and 9:45pm Friday and Saturday

🎺 5. Jazz Roots

  • Celebrate Black History Month by exploring the history of jazz in Five Points. Several panels will discuss the area's connection to legendary musicians, live poetry and jazz performances. Free

🎊 6. Petite Parade

  • Head to Dairy Block for a Mile High Mardi Gras celebration. Attendees are invited to build their own parade float starting with a shoebox base. Free
  • When: Noon–2pm Sunday
  • Address: 1800 Wazee St.

🍳 7. Drag Queen Brunch

