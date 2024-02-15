Denver weekend events: Winterfest Weekend, Petite Parade and more
This weekend in Denver, have fun in the snow, build your own float for the Petite Parade or discover jazz history in Five Points.
❄️ 1. Winterfest Weekend
Enjoy the long weekend with family-friendly fun in the snow at Winterfest Weekend.
Why it matters: This event is a first for the YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park Center.
- It won't cost ski-resort prices and will help you avoid crowds.
Details: The weekend will include a guided snow ecology hike, introductory classes on snowshoeing and indoor climbing, a winter-themed scavenger hunt, ice skating, ice cream making, snowball capture the flag and a snowman building contest.
Cost: Varies. Activity prices, if applicable, are here.
When: 8am–3:30pm Friday and Saturday. Full schedule.
Address: 2515 Tunnel Road
🏒 2. Avalanche vs. Coyotes
- Following the All-Star break and a six-game road trip, the Avs (33-17-4) return to Ball Arena for the first time since Jan. 26. Tickets start at $76
- When: 4pm Sunday
🎵 3. Plain White T's
- Fresh off the release of their self-titled album, the indie band will take the stage at Summit Music Hall at 7pm Saturday. Tickets start at $35
- Address: 1902 Blake St.
🎤 4. Annie Lederman
- The comedian and co-host of the "Trash Tuesday" podcast is scheduled to perform four shows at Comedy Works Downtown.
- Address: 1226 15th St.
- When: 7:30pm and 9:45pm Friday and Saturday
🎺 5. Jazz Roots
- Celebrate Black History Month by exploring the history of jazz in Five Points. Several panels will discuss the area's connection to legendary musicians, live poetry and jazz performances. Free
- First session: 1–4pm Sunday at Spangalang Brewery
- Second session: 4–6pm Sunday at the Lydian
🎊 6. Petite Parade
- Head to Dairy Block for a Mile High Mardi Gras celebration. Attendees are invited to build their own parade float starting with a shoebox base. Free
- When: Noon–2pm Sunday
- Address: 1800 Wazee St.
🍳 7. Drag Queen Brunch
- Apple Blossom's inaugural drag queen brunch will feature appearances from Mz. America Jackson and Miss Porsha DeMarco-Douglas and include bingo, prizes and live music. RSVP
- When: 11:30am Sunday
- Address: 822 18th St.
