Mexican chair exhibit at Denver Art Museum invites you to have a seat

Chairs designed by Mexican artist Ricardo Casa made of wood and cotton rope on display at the Denver Art Museum. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

Don't be shy — grab a chair. Zoom in: That's the message behind the Denver Art Museum's latest exhibit, "Have a Seat: Mexican Chair Design Today," which invites you to touch, move and sit on its artwork.

It opens Sunday in the museum's Martin Building.

By the numbers: Showcasing works from 22 Mexican artists and designers, it features 17 creations.

State of play: The seats range from sensible options that would blend perfectly inside a modern home to colorful pieces you're only likely to encounter during a visit to a Mexican city.

There are kooky pieces too, like a small stool shaped like a tooth and a large, turquoise-colored sofa with a snake-like pattern.

Context: Denver Art Museum director Christoph Heinrich said during a preview on Thursday that the exhibit shows Mexico's cultural heritage and contemporary influences.

The show was conceived by Jorge Rivas Perez, the museum's curator of Latin American Art, who said the exhibit will allow people to not only see but experience contemporary designs.

Of note: It's the most interactive exhibit in the museum's history, spokesperson Kristy Bassuener tells us.

Be smart: The exhibit will be available until Nov. 3 and is included with a general admission ticket ($18 for Colorado residents).