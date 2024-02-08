This weekend in Denver, head to a local Super Bowl party, shop at a Valentine's Day-themed market or ring in the Year of the Dragon.

🏈 1. Super Bowl Sunday

Love 'em or hate 'em, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at 4:30pm this Sunday.

We rounded up three local watch parties popping off this weekend:

🥣 Souper Bowl: This free event at Bierstadt Lagerhaus encourages soup lovers to enjoy the game and vote on your favorite soup. Entries to the contest are encouraged and the winner gets $100. Hours: 3–8pm.

🦉 Superb Owl Party: Head to FlyteCo Tower for a more secluded watch party on their second floor. There will also be menu items inspired by the Chiefs and Niners. Hours: 4–9pm.

🎯 Big Game Watch Party: Fans who can't sit still may prefer to party at Punch Bowl Social. It's offering drink specials and bingo for the game as well as cornhole, darts and board games. Hours: 4–9pm.

💘 2. Valentine's Day Bazaar

Shop from over 60 local craft vendors and enjoy festive cocktails and live music at one of two Valentine's Day-themed pop-up markets this weekend. Free.

Locations: Lakewood and Littleton

Lakewood and Littleton When: 4–8pm Friday, 11am–6pm Saturday

⚜️ 3. Fat Saturday

🌮 4. Festival De Bichos

Michelin-recognized restaurant La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal is closing out its "Festival of Bugs" this weekend. Try their special menu including grasshopper tostadas and chocolate-covered scorpions through Sunday.

Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Far East Center. The event will include traditional performances, ice carving and food from local vendors. Details.

When: 11am–4pm Saturday and Sunday

11am–4pm Saturday and Sunday Address: 333 S. Federal Blvd.

🏀 6. Colorado vs. Oregon State