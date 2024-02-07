Early-bird tickets for Colorado's first-ever Outside Festival go on sale Thursday
Tickets for a new outdoor-focused festival this summer in Denver's Civic Center Park hit the market Thursday.
Why it matters: The two-day event aims to be Colorado's mini-version of South by Southwest in Austin, acting as a major draw and economic driver for the state.
- It will feature live music, film screenings, expert panels, immersive experiences, and other exhibitions showcasing the latest outdoor gear and more.
Details: Outside Festival, as it's called, will run June 1-2 with music headliners such as Thundercat, Fleet Foxes and Andrew Bird.
- Film screenings will take place at the Denver Art Museum, and featured speakers will include famous athletes — including Olympic snowboarder Shaun White — as well as authors, explorers, activists and artists.
Be smart: Early-bird tickets are $39 for a single-day pass, and $59 for the full weekend. VIP packages start at $103.
What they're saying: "Historically, Colorado's outdoor industry has not had a voice that is relative to its size and importance. With the Outside Festival, we are creating a gathering that unifies our voice and empowers the industry and community it represents," Conor Hall, director of the state's Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, said Tuesday in a statement.
