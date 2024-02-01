Share on email (opens in new window)

Golden retrievers take over downtown Golden. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post

This weekend in Denver, hang out with golden retrievers, laugh with Denver native Tim Allen or check out a step show celebrating traditional African dance.

🐾 1. Goldens in Golden

Catch the cutest event of the year in Golden this weekend.

What's happening: Hundreds of golden retrievers will gather for "Goldens in Golden," a nationally recognized celebration of National Golden Retriever Day.

Details: People are encouraged to bring their golden retrievers and visit vendors, meet and greet, grab complimentary treats and take photos.

There will also be a pre-party and after-party at The Golden Mill.

Be smart: Pups that are leashed and well-behaved are preferred.

When: 11am–1pm Saturday

Location: Parfet Park, downtown Golden

Cost: Free

🎶 2. Ben Rector and Cody Fry

This indie-rock duo will be accompanied by the Colorado Symphony at 7:30pm Thursday and Friday at Boettcher Concert Hall. Tickets from $10–$128.

Address: 1000 14th St.

🎤 3. Tim Allen

The "Last Man Standing" star and Denver native will perform stand-up at the Bellco Theatre at 7pm Friday. Tickets start at $75.

Address: 1100 Stout St.

The University of Colorado's Artist Series presents an evening of traditional dances from West and Southern Africa to the styles performed by historically Black fraternities and sororities. Tickets from $24–$94.

When: 7:30pm Friday

7:30pm Friday Location: Macky Auditorium

🏀 6. Nuggets vs. Blazers