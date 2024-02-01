Denver weekend events: Goldens in Golden, Tim Allen and Nuggets vs. Blazers
This weekend in Denver, hang out with golden retrievers, laugh with Denver native Tim Allen or check out a step show celebrating traditional African dance.
🐾 1. Goldens in Golden
Catch the cutest event of the year in Golden this weekend.
What's happening: Hundreds of golden retrievers will gather for "Goldens in Golden," a nationally recognized celebration of National Golden Retriever Day.
Details: People are encouraged to bring their golden retrievers and visit vendors, meet and greet, grab complimentary treats and take photos.
- There will also be a pre-party and after-party at The Golden Mill.
Be smart: Pups that are leashed and well-behaved are preferred.
When: 11am–1pm Saturday
Location: Parfet Park, downtown Golden
Cost: Free
🎶 2. Ben Rector and Cody Fry
- This indie-rock duo will be accompanied by the Colorado Symphony at 7:30pm Thursday and Friday at Boettcher Concert Hall. Tickets from $10–$128.
- Address: 1000 14th St.
🎤 3. Tim Allen
- The "Last Man Standing" star and Denver native will perform stand-up at the Bellco Theatre at 7pm Friday. Tickets start at $75.
- Address: 1100 Stout St.
🌍 4. Step Afrika
- The University of Colorado's Artist Series presents an evening of traditional dances from West and Southern Africa to the styles performed by historically Black fraternities and sororities. Tickets from $24–$94.
- When: 7:30pm Friday
- Location: Macky Auditorium
🎻 5. Black Violin
- The Grammy-nominated duo will take the stage at the Paramount Theatre at 7:30pm Saturday. Tickets start at $35.
- Address: 1621 Glenarm Place
🏀 6. Nuggets vs. Blazers
- Nikola Jokić and crew will face the Portland Trail Blazers twice this weekend at Ball Arena before their next big matchup — facing LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles next Thursday.
- When: 7pm Friday and 6:30pm Sunday
- Cost: Starting at $39 Friday and $29 Sunday
