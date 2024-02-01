56 mins ago - Things to Do

Hundreds of dogs and their owners gather in the middle of town for a group photo under the town's sign on February 3, 2019 in Golden, Colorado.

Golden retrievers take over downtown Golden. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post

This weekend in Denver, hang out with golden retrievers, laugh with Denver native Tim Allen or check out a step show celebrating traditional African dance.

🐾 1. Goldens in Golden

Catch the cutest event of the year in Golden this weekend.

What's happening: Hundreds of golden retrievers will gather for "Goldens in Golden," a nationally recognized celebration of National Golden Retriever Day.

Details: People are encouraged to bring their golden retrievers and visit vendors, meet and greet, grab complimentary treats and take photos.

Be smart: Pups that are leashed and well-behaved are preferred.

When: 11am–1pm Saturday

Location: Parfet Park, downtown Golden

Cost: Free

🎶 2. Ben Rector and Cody Fry

  • This indie-rock duo will be accompanied by the Colorado Symphony at 7:30pm Thursday and Friday at Boettcher Concert Hall. Tickets from $10–$128.
  • Address: 1000 14th St.

🌍 4. Step Afrika

  • The University of Colorado's Artist Series presents an evening of traditional dances from West and Southern Africa to the styles performed by historically Black fraternities and sororities. Tickets from $24–$94.
  • When: 7:30pm Friday
  • Location: Macky Auditorium

🏀 6. Nuggets vs. Blazers

  • Nikola Jokić and crew will face the Portland Trail Blazers twice this weekend at Ball Arena before their next big matchup — facing LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles next Thursday.
  • When: 7pm Friday and 6:30pm Sunday
  • Cost: Starting at $39 Friday and $29 Sunday
