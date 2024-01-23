How 2024 emerged as the year for an abortion showdown in Colorado

Months before the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in the case that led to the overturn of Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights advocates in Colorado hatched a plan: Protect access to abortion by making it a constitutional right.

They set their sights on the 2024 election.

Why it matters: How the years-in-making ballot campaign that debuted Monday came to fruition explains why this year is the most consequential showdown on abortion in state history.

The backstory: The campaign began soon after reproductive rights organizations defeated a 2020 ballot measure seeking to ban abortions after 22 weeks, 59% to 41% — the fourth defeat since 2008 for anti-abortion efforts.

Playing defense for more than a decade is expensive — and exhausting, advocates say.

But across the country, anti-abortion advocates began passing state laws designed to erode and test Roe v. Wade's protections. "We saw the writing on the wall," says Karen Middleton, the president of Cobalt, a leading abortion rights organization.

State of play: Now, for the first time, Cobalt wanted to take the offensive.

The group assembled diverse partners, both in terms of demographics and geography, to get the word out, and courted moneyed interests for a campaign expected to cost $15 million.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Dobbs decision, they pushed a package of state laws to protect abortion in the state.

The intrigue: The Dobbs arguments in December 2021, and the decision the following June, created pressure to push for constitutional protections in the 2022 election but advocates held off.

The 2024 election is a presidential contest with higher turnout, and they expect voter interest in the measure to also help Democrats win at the ballot box.

Yes, but: It's harder to get voters to say yes, than no. And the bar to qualify for the ballot with a constitutional measure like Initiative 89 is much higher than one that makes a state law, which just requires about 124,000 signatures statewide, rather than 2% from each of state Senate District.

What they're saying: "We are ready — we have public support, we have a lot of excitement and activism … and we think this is the time to do it," Middleton tells John.

The other side: Timing is what is driving anti-abortion forces behind proposed Initiative 81, too.

Despite losing campaigns in prior elections, the Colorado Life Initiative believes this measure to ban abortion and make it a crime is different because it's the first major election since the Dobbs decision.

Colorado is now an abortion haven, and organizers say that will drive opponents to vote. "This is very much on people's minds, and people are mobilizing across the state to protect these children," the initiative's sponsor Faye Barnhart says.

The bottom line: The November election is the first time competing ballot measures on abortion may go to Colorado voters.