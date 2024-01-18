55 mins ago - Things to Do

Denver weekend events: Colorado hoops, Rocky Mountain Bridal Show and more

Colorado Buffaloes guard Kindyll Wetta (15) dribbles up the court during the Hall of Fame Series, a women's college basketball game between the LSU Tigers and the Colorado Buffaloes on November 6, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Colorado Buffaloes guard Kindyll Wetta during a game against LSU in Las Vegas. Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

This weekend in Denver, see Colorado women's basketball in action, attend an all-denim party or plan your wedding at the area's biggest bridal show.

🏀 1. Colorado WBB vs. UCLA & USC

The Colorado women's basketball team is set to host two ranked opponents from Los Angeles.

  • The No. 3-ranked Buffaloes (15–1) face No. 5 UCLA (14–1) and No. 6 USC (13–1) this weekend in Boulder.

Why it matters: Wins for Colorado will keep them atop the Pac-12 standings and boost their argument for being the top-ranked team in the country.

Between the lines: The Buffs, led by Aaronette Vonleh and Jaylyn Sherrod, are the only undefeated team in Pac-12 play with convincing conference victories over No. 8 Stanford and No. 20 Utah.

The intrigue: This could be your chance to see USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins play in person. The freshman is one of the biggest stars in college basketball.

When: 6pm Friday (UCLA) and 1pm Sunday (USC)

Address: 950 Regent Drive

Cost: $5 youth, $10–$12 adults

How to watch: Pac-12 Network

Tickets vs. UCLA; Tickets vs. USC

🎂 2. Cannonball Creek Anniversary

  • Celebrate this anniversary party all weekend long with exclusive beers, food trucks, live music, arcade games and caricature art. Free.
  • When: Noon–8:30pm Friday, Saturday; noon–8pm Sunday
  • Address: 393 Washington Ave.

🥗 3. Crisp & Green grand opening

  • Belleview Station will become the new home of Colorado's seventh Crisp & Green location. A free yoga class, free food and giveaways will be offered at the grand opening. Free.
  • When: 10:30am–1:30pm Friday
  • Address: 6821 E. Chenango Ave.

👖 4. Denver Denim Ball

  • Wear your best denim at this Western-themed party at Spangalang Brewery. There will be best-dressed contests, so creativity is encouraged. Free.
  • When: 7pm Saturday
  • Address: 2736 Welton St.

👰 5. Rocky Mountain Bridal Show

  • Plan your big day with help from local wedding professionals. This convention includes a wedding fashion show, seminars from wedding planners and opportunities to shop with vendors. Tickets start at $10.
  • When: 11am–4pm Sunday (VIP ticket holders can enter at 10am)
  • Address: 700 14th St.

🍻 6. 121 Day

