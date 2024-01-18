This weekend in Denver, see Colorado women's basketball in action, attend an all-denim party or plan your wedding at the area's biggest bridal show.

🏀 1. Colorado WBB vs. UCLA & USC

The Colorado women's basketball team is set to host two ranked opponents from Los Angeles.

The No. 3-ranked Buffaloes (15–1) face No. 5 UCLA (14–1) and No. 6 USC (13–1) this weekend in Boulder.

Why it matters: Wins for Colorado will keep them atop the Pac-12 standings and boost their argument for being the top-ranked team in the country.

Between the lines: The Buffs, led by Aaronette Vonleh and Jaylyn Sherrod, are the only undefeated team in Pac-12 play with convincing conference victories over No. 8 Stanford and No. 20 Utah.

The intrigue: This could be your chance to see USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins play in person. The freshman is one of the biggest stars in college basketball.

When: 6pm Friday (UCLA) and 1pm Sunday (USC)

Address: 950 Regent Drive

Cost: $5 youth, $10–$12 adults

How to watch: Pac-12 Network

Tickets vs. UCLA; Tickets vs. USC

Celebrate this anniversary party all weekend long with exclusive beers, food trucks, live music, arcade games and caricature art. Free.

When: Noon–8:30pm Friday, Saturday; noon–8pm Sunday

Address: 393 Washington Ave.

Belleview Station will become the new home of Colorado's seventh Crisp & Green location. A free yoga class, free food and giveaways will be offered at the grand opening. Free.

When: 10:30am–1:30pm Friday

Address: 6821 E. Chenango Ave.

Wear your best denim at this Western-themed party at Spangalang Brewery. There will be best-dressed contests, so creativity is encouraged. Free.

When: 7pm Saturday

Address: 2736 Welton St.

Plan your big day with help from local wedding professionals. This convention includes a wedding fashion show, seminars from wedding planners and opportunities to shop with vendors. Tickets start at $10.

When: 11am–4pm Sunday (VIP ticket holders can enter at 10am)

Address: 700 14th St.