Denver weekend events: Colorado hoops, Rocky Mountain Bridal Show and more
This weekend in Denver, see Colorado women's basketball in action, attend an all-denim party or plan your wedding at the area's biggest bridal show.
🏀 1. Colorado WBB vs. UCLA & USC
The Colorado women's basketball team is set to host two ranked opponents from Los Angeles.
- The No. 3-ranked Buffaloes (15–1) face No. 5 UCLA (14–1) and No. 6 USC (13–1) this weekend in Boulder.
Why it matters: Wins for Colorado will keep them atop the Pac-12 standings and boost their argument for being the top-ranked team in the country.
Between the lines: The Buffs, led by Aaronette Vonleh and Jaylyn Sherrod, are the only undefeated team in Pac-12 play with convincing conference victories over No. 8 Stanford and No. 20 Utah.
The intrigue: This could be your chance to see USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins play in person. The freshman is one of the biggest stars in college basketball.
When: 6pm Friday (UCLA) and 1pm Sunday (USC)
Address: 950 Regent Drive
Cost: $5 youth, $10–$12 adults
How to watch: Pac-12 Network
Tickets vs. UCLA; Tickets vs. USC
🎂 2. Cannonball Creek Anniversary
- Celebrate this anniversary party all weekend long with exclusive beers, food trucks, live music, arcade games and caricature art. Free.
- When: Noon–8:30pm Friday, Saturday; noon–8pm Sunday
- Address: 393 Washington Ave.
🥗 3. Crisp & Green grand opening
- Belleview Station will become the new home of Colorado's seventh Crisp & Green location. A free yoga class, free food and giveaways will be offered at the grand opening. Free.
- When: 10:30am–1:30pm Friday
- Address: 6821 E. Chenango Ave.
👖 4. Denver Denim Ball
- Wear your best denim at this Western-themed party at Spangalang Brewery. There will be best-dressed contests, so creativity is encouraged. Free.
- When: 7pm Saturday
- Address: 2736 Welton St.
👰 5. Rocky Mountain Bridal Show
- Plan your big day with help from local wedding professionals. This convention includes a wedding fashion show, seminars from wedding planners and opportunities to shop with vendors. Tickets start at $10.
- When: 11am–4pm Sunday (VIP ticket holders can enter at 10am)
- Address: 700 14th St.
🍻 6. 121 Day
- Enjoy a full day of beer, live music and BBQ at Old 121 Brewhouse on 1/21. They'll release three new beers: Doppelbock, Black IPA and Golden Solera Sour.
- When: 11am–8pm Sunday
- Address: 1057 S. Wadsworth Blvd. #60
