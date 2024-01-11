Denver weekend events: Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest, Jim Gaffigan and more
This weekend in Denver, explore Native art and culture, laugh at a Jim Gaffigan show or attend an MLK Day celebration in City Park.
🪶 1. Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest
Celebrate Native and Western culture at this year's Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest.
Why it matters: This 42-year-old festival highlights Native creators through art, dance and storytelling and amplifies ways to support Native communities in Colorado.
What's happening: Attendees can appreciate art from 150 artists and craftsmen, watch tribal dances and other live entertainment, browse culinary booths and experience interactive attractions like taking a photo with a bald eagle or exploring the inside of a tipi.
Location: Colorado Convention Center, exhibit hall C
When: 11am–7pm Friday, 10am–6pm Saturday, 10am–5pm Sunday
Cost: $16 single-day pass, $20 multi-day pass; kids under 12 admitted free
Details: Check out the festival program here.
🎤 2. Jim Gaffigan
- The seven-time Grammy-nominated comedian is making Paramount Theatre history by performing eight consecutive sold-out shows at the venue.
- Yes, but: There are still tickets available on Ticketmaster starting at $49, as well as resellers, most of them for the final performance at 8pm Sunday.
- Dates: Tonight–Sunday; times vary
🍸 3. Dry January happy hour
- Keep your Dry or Damp January rolling with an alcohol-free happy hour at 5pm Friday at Nurture. Grüvi and Zero Proofed are collaborating for this event, which includes a seminar with their founders, appetizers, mocktails and a mixology course. Tickets are $25.
🎣 4. Denver International Sportsmen's Expo
- The Rockies' longest-running show for outdoor enthusiasts returns to the Colorado Convention Center this weekend. The expo features products and seminars for fans of fishing, hunting, camping and RVs. Tickets are $16.
- When: Today–Sunday
- Of note: Free for kids 15 and under
🩰 5. Litton Conducts, featuring the NYC Ballet
- Former Colorado Symphony director Andrew Litton returns to Denver as director of the New York City Ballet. The ballet's repertoire includes "Swan Lake" and "Agon." Tickets from $15–$103.
- When: 7:30pm Friday and Saturday, 1pm Sunday
- Location: Boettcher Concert Hall
🇺🇲 6. Martin Luther King Marade
- Honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. by attending this MLK Day march and parade (marade) at City Park. There will be a resource fair, live entertainment and a celebratory bike ride at Civic Center following the event. Free.
- When: 9:30am–1pm
