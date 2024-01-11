Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Denver, explore Native art and culture, laugh at a Jim Gaffigan show or attend an MLK Day celebration in City Park.

Celebrate Native and Western culture at this year's Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest.

Why it matters: This 42-year-old festival highlights Native creators through art, dance and storytelling and amplifies ways to support Native communities in Colorado.

What's happening: Attendees can appreciate art from 150 artists and craftsmen, watch tribal dances and other live entertainment, browse culinary booths and experience interactive attractions like taking a photo with a bald eagle or exploring the inside of a tipi.

Location: Colorado Convention Center, exhibit hall C

When: 11am–7pm Friday, 10am–6pm Saturday, 10am–5pm Sunday

Cost: $16 single-day pass, $20 multi-day pass; kids under 12 admitted free

Details: Check out the festival program here.

Tickets

🎤 2. Jim Gaffigan

The seven-time Grammy-nominated comedian is making Paramount Theatre history by performing eight consecutive sold-out shows at the venue.

Yes, but: There are still tickets available on Ticketmaster starting at $49, as well as resellers, most of them for the final performance at 8pm Sunday.

🍸 3. Dry January happy hour

Keep your Dry or Damp January rolling with an alcohol-free happy hour at 5pm Friday at Nurture. Grüvi and Zero Proofed are collaborating for this event, which includes a seminar with their founders, appetizers, mocktails and a mixology course. Tickets are $25.

The Rockies' longest-running show for outdoor enthusiasts returns to the Colorado Convention Center this weekend. The expo features products and seminars for fans of fishing, hunting, camping and RVs. Tickets are $16.

When: Today–Sunday

Today–Sunday Of note: Free for kids 15 and under

🩰 5. Litton Conducts, featuring the NYC Ballet

Former Colorado Symphony director Andrew Litton returns to Denver as director of the New York City Ballet. The ballet's repertoire includes "Swan Lake" and "Agon." Tickets from $15–$103.

When: 7:30pm Friday and Saturday, 1pm Sunday

7:30pm Friday and Saturday, 1pm Sunday Location: Boettcher Concert Hall

🇺🇲 6. Martin Luther King Marade