Denver weekend events: Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest, Jim Gaffigan and more

Illustration of an event lanyard with the Colorado flag.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

This weekend in Denver, explore Native art and culture, laugh at a Jim Gaffigan show or attend an MLK Day celebration in City Park.

🪶 1. Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest

Celebrate Native and Western culture at this year's Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest.

Why it matters: This 42-year-old festival highlights Native creators through art, dance and storytelling and amplifies ways to support Native communities in Colorado.

What's happening: Attendees can appreciate art from 150 artists and craftsmen, watch tribal dances and other live entertainment, browse culinary booths and experience interactive attractions like taking a photo with a bald eagle or exploring the inside of a tipi.

Location: Colorado Convention Center, exhibit hall C

When: 11am–7pm Friday, 10am–6pm Saturday, 10am–5pm Sunday

Cost: $16 single-day pass, $20 multi-day pass; kids under 12 admitted free

Details: Check out the festival program here.

🎤 2. Jim Gaffigan

  • The seven-time Grammy-nominated comedian is making Paramount Theatre history by performing eight consecutive sold-out shows at the venue.
  • Yes, but: There are still tickets available on Ticketmaster starting at $49, as well as resellers, most of them for the final performance at 8pm Sunday.
  • Dates: Tonight–Sunday; times vary

🍸 3. Dry January happy hour

  • Keep your Dry or Damp January rolling with an alcohol-free happy hour at 5pm Friday at Nurture. Grüvi and Zero Proofed are collaborating for this event, which includes a seminar with their founders, appetizers, mocktails and a mixology course. Tickets are $25.

🩰 5. Litton Conducts, featuring the NYC Ballet

  • Former Colorado Symphony director Andrew Litton returns to Denver as director of the New York City Ballet. The ballet's repertoire includes "Swan Lake" and "Agon." Tickets from $15–$103.

🇺🇲 6. Martin Luther King Marade

  • Honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. by attending this MLK Day march and parade (marade) at City Park. There will be a resource fair, live entertainment and a celebratory bike ride at Civic Center following the event. Free.
  • When: 9:30am–1pm
