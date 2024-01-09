A view of the city from The Ramble Hotel, which is featured this month in Vogue's travel guide to Denver. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver is taking center stage in Vogue's new all-season guide to exploring the city.

Why it matters: The Mile High City's recognition by the iconic, trend-setting magazine suggests the city is gaining prominence as a must-visit location and could bring in a more affluent and diverse group of visitors.

What they're saying: "Whether spring, summer, fall, or winter, Denver is more than just a jumping-off point — it's a destination all its own," Vogue's Eliseé Browchuk and Todd Plummer write.

Details: The magazine features more than two dozen places worth visiting.

🏨 Top hotels include Thompson Denver, The Ramble Hotel, The Clayton and Halcyon.

🍽️ When it comes to restaurants, the writers suggest Noisette, Sap Sua, Bruto, Hop Alley and Safta as just a few of Denver's most drool-worthy dining options.

🍸 For drinks, Room for Milly, Sunday Vinyl and Run for The Roses were named some of the best for cocktails, while Black Shirt Brewing, Ratio Beerworks and Great Divide Brewing led the list for beer.

🤸 Top things to do include visiting the Denver Botanical Gardens, Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

💭 Our thought bubble: Vogue's picks are likely to appeal more to transplants than city natives — most of these places reflect a "new Denver" rather than beloved and longstanding neighborhood spots.