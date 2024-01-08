ThingVC, a new Denver-based venture fund, is looking to give 15 first-time founders from underrepresented backgrounds $10,000 this year to help get their businesses off the ground.

Why it matters: The company wants to boost funding for a group of nontraditional entrepreneurs — including people of color, those who've been formerly incarcerated, immigrants, and people with disabilities — where VC money is in short supply.

What they're saying: "You look at the numbers, and it's all overwhelmingly white and male," ThingVC co-founder Mike Gellman, who sold his web design firm Spire Digital in 2019, tells us.

Details: ThingVC, which launched in mid-2023, is the brainchild of Gellman and Chris Glodé, who sold his personal genomics startup HumanCode in 2018.

The two write $10,000 checks to promising entrepreneurs at a $200,000 valuation.

ThingVC doesn't take its cut until the company they've invested in earns $100,000 in profit, which gets put back into ThingVC's fund, allowing them to do more deals and run a "self-sustaining model."

How it works: Entrepreneurs submit their ideas to ThingVC through an online application. Gellman and Glodé then ask selected people to submit business plans and meet over Zoom.

In addition to cash, Gellman and Glodé use their 25 years in the Denver startup and business world to offer mentorship, support and connections.

The bottom line: "We just want great ideas and great people and people who we can help," Gellman said.