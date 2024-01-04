Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Denver, see light displays at Hudson Gardens, attend a rodeo at the Western Stock Show or party with Shaquille O'Neal at the Mission Ballroom.

✨ 1. Light Up the New Year

Keep the festive spirit alive by visiting an illuminated garden exhibition in Littleton.

What's happening: The Hudson Gardens and Events Center opened "Light Up the New Year" on Tuesday, a new light display running until the last weekend of the month.

The exhibition includes color cubes and an illuminated sphere.

Location: Hudson Gardens

Dates: Through Jan. 28

When: Doors open at 5pm, last entry at 8:45pm

Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for children 4 and older, free for children 2 and younger. Tickets.

🎧 2. Shaq's Bass All-Stars

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal will be behind the turntables as "DJ Diesel" 7pm Friday at the Mission Ballroom. Tickets start at $93.

Head to the Source Hotel in RiNo from 6–9pm Friday for a pop-up art gallery featuring local artists Marian Davis, Emma Powell and Jeff Fierberg. Free.

The annual livestock rodeo opens this weekend with events including mutton bustin', livestock exhibitions and kids shows. Tickets.

When: Daily through Jan. 21

Daily through Jan. 21 Cost: $22 for adults, $5 for kids

$22 for adults, $5 for kids Go deeper: What to know about the stock show

🐘 5. Denver Zoo Free Days

The Denver Zoo is offering free admission for seven days in 2024, starting Friday. Tickets are available online only on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dates: Jan. 5, Jan. 21, Feb. 11, April 7, Nov. 1, Nov. 9, Nov. 17

Jan. 5, Jan. 21, Feb. 11, April 7, Nov. 1, Nov. 9, Nov. 17 Of note: You can book tickets for a group of up to five people on each free day.

🖼️ 6. MCA Denver Penny Saturday