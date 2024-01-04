Jan 4, 2024 - Things to Do
Denver weekend events: Light Up the New Year, Western Stock Show and more
This weekend in Denver, see light displays at Hudson Gardens, attend a rodeo at the Western Stock Show or party with Shaquille O'Neal at the Mission Ballroom.
✨ 1. Light Up the New Year
Keep the festive spirit alive by visiting an illuminated garden exhibition in Littleton.
What's happening: The Hudson Gardens and Events Center opened "Light Up the New Year" on Tuesday, a new light display running until the last weekend of the month.
- The exhibition includes color cubes and an illuminated sphere.
Location: Hudson Gardens
Dates: Through Jan. 28
When: Doors open at 5pm, last entry at 8:45pm
Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for children 4 and older, free for children 2 and younger. Tickets.
🎧 2. Shaq's Bass All-Stars
- Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal will be behind the turntables as "DJ Diesel" 7pm Friday at the Mission Ballroom. Tickets start at $93.
🎨 3. First Friday Pop-Up Art Gallery
- Head to the Source Hotel in RiNo from 6–9pm Friday for a pop-up art gallery featuring local artists Marian Davis, Emma Powell and Jeff Fierberg. Free.
🤠 4. National Western Stock Show
- The annual livestock rodeo opens this weekend with events including mutton bustin', livestock exhibitions and kids shows. Tickets.
- When: Daily through Jan. 21
- Cost: $22 for adults, $5 for kids
- Go deeper: What to know about the stock show
🐘 5. Denver Zoo Free Days
- The Denver Zoo is offering free admission for seven days in 2024, starting Friday. Tickets are available online only on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Dates: Jan. 5, Jan. 21, Feb. 11, April 7, Nov. 1, Nov. 9, Nov. 17
- Of note: You can book tickets for a group of up to five people on each free day.
🖼️ 6. MCA Denver Penny Saturday
- Colorado residents can check out sculptures, paintings and other exhibits at MCA Denver for a penny this and every first Saturday of the month. Tickets.
- Hours: 10am–5pm
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.