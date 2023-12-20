What it's like being Santa Claus in Denver

Jon DeBoer's start as a professional Santa Claus nearly landed him on the naughty list.

Catch up quick: DeBoer used to play a scuba-diving version at the Downtown Aquarium in Denver, and after briefly subbing for the "dry" Santa (the one who would appear after the dive), the zoo asked him to be its permanent St. Nick.

But Santa code says you can't take another man's job — so he asked the zoo to ask the other person if he could take over his gig.

State of play: Roughly 10 years later, DeBoer still enjoys the thrill of dressing up in the iconic red and white suit and hearing children share their most cherished wishes.

Now, he primarily works at private events, like home visits and corporate gatherings, so you won't find him at local malls.

Between the lines: DeBoer is especially fond of meeting toddlers who are 18 to 26 months old, when they're often more afraid than excited about Santa.

He enjoys tossing a ball around or running a toy car across the ground, which helps the young children get more comfortable. Pretty soon, they forget about their fears and end up on his lap, he tells us.

What they're saying: "I do it because it's fun for me and I enjoy working with children," DeBoer says.

Zoom in: He went to a Santa school based in Denver to learn how to conduct himself, including the optimal "Ho-ho-ho" pronunciation and taking good photographs.

The bottom line As for the most memorable gift requests he's gotten? "Occasionally, there are children who will come here — usually 8-, 10-year-olds, maybe even a little older than that — and they'll say, 'I want peace in the world,'" DeBoer tells us.