The chairlift at ski resorts is an adventure in itself.

A fear-inducing test of timing. A captive conversation. A community in the air.

The intrigue: For photographer and skier Greg Smith, it's an obsession. The patterns in the snow. The scenery. The people below. The challenge of snapping photos while moving and suspended in the sky.

"I realized there's a whole drama going on beneath my chair as I was sitting there," he said in a recent interview.

Details: He took chairlift photos for years and just compiled them in a book called "Altitude Adjustment."

It captures an overlooked part of skiing, rather than the glorified "powder porn" that graces most magazines, he said.

What to know: We asked Smith about his craft and skiing for our Local Spotlight series.

💡 Key to a good photo: "Look at the light, fill the frame, grab the moment. Everything about making better pictures fits under one of those categories."

📷 Favorite camera: Sony A6400 with an 18-105mm lens. "It's just the perfect lens for being on the chairlift. I can shoot as long as I can, and still hold it steady on a chair."

🏔️ Favorite place to ski: "Telluride. I'm not a Hollywood person, but Telluride is a magnificent mountain."

🚠 Favorite chairlift: The fixed-grip, two-person Garfield chair at Monarch.

🎿 Gear picks: Salomon QST 99 with KneeBindings and Fischer boots