Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

East High School students staged a walkout and rally at the state Capitol on March 23 to demand tougher gun legislation. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

An image is worth 1,000 words — which works with our Smart Brevity™ mantra.

What to know: We pulled five of our favorite images taken by The Denver Post's amazing photojournalism team to remember key moments of 2023.

Victoria Oropeza, 9, rests her face on the stomach of her father William, 24, as the two Venezuelan migrants wait in line for food at a migrant processing center on May 9 in Denver. The two, along with her other family members, traveled for seven months to get here. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray celebrates the team's NBA championship during a parade in downtown Denver on June 15. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders wears his trademark shades during warmups at his Folsom Field debut against Nebraska on Sept. 9 in Boulder. Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images