How curiosity can help beat the winter blues

From now until mid-January, Denverites will face colder temperatures and fewer daylight hours as the sun sets before 5pm.

Driving the news: It's enough to get the dreaded winter blues. One potential solution for them is not necessarily walking with a purpose — rather, allowing yourself to wander, and maybe get a little lost in the process.

The French even have a word for this: flȃneur.

Why it matters: Being a little more curious can have health benefits, including more happiness, less anxiety and stronger relationships.

Zoom in: Wandering is more than just walking.

It's staying "really open-hearted" when you're out and about, and listening to what's happening around you instead of relying on Google Maps and top reviews to guide you, Scott Shigeoka, a speaker and author who researches curiosity, tells Axios.

Although the flȃneurs of yore were 19th-century French men with loads of time, Shigeoka says you don't need to be rich to open yourself to possibility.

You don't even have to be outside on a walk. You can have curiosity-led conversations, too.

The big picture: It can be harder to venture out into the world in the colder months and if you're feeling a little down, you're not alone.

Roughly 5% of the U.S. adult population experiences seasonal affective disorder, according to the CU School of Medicine.

Of note: CU associate professor of psychiatry Scott Cypers suggests combating seasonal depression starts with getting more light (even from an artificial source) and avoiding isolation.

What they're saying: "We encourage people to continue engaging in those activities that they find good for their soul, even if it doesn't bring them the same pleasure and they don't enjoy it as much as they normally do," Cypers writes.

Details: Another flȃneur-approved option for getting out of a funk is trying something new.

Snowshoeing, sledding and building a snowman — yes, your very own Jack Frost — are easy outdoor activities even when it's cold out.

There are also always indoor attractions, like the Denver Art Museum (it's free on Dec. 12), watching the Denver Nuggets (tickets start at $22 for the Dec. 14 game against Brooklyn) and checking out holiday markets in the region.

💭 Esteban's thought bubble: I struggle with these shorter days, so I am finally — and I really mean it this time — going to a yoga class.