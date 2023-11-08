Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman ahead of challenger Juan Marcano in early returns

Share on email (opens in new window)

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and candidate Juan Marcano. Photos: AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images and Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, a Republican, looked closer to securing re-election in Aurora, holding an edge over Democratic challenger Juan Marcano as of Tuesday night.

By the numbers: Coffman led with 54.72% of the vote compared to 38.21% for Marcano, according to unofficial results released at 10pm.

A third Democratic candidate, Jeff Sanford, received 7.07%.

Of note: Coffman hasn't yet declared victory, his campaign staff tells us.

Marcano told us he was awaiting on outstanding ballots to be tallied in Adams and Arapahoe counties.

State of play: Aurora's mayor holds a tie breaking vote on the city council, which has become the site of partisan bickering over the past four years.

Context: Aurora's mayor isn't the city's chief executive and instead serves as a voting member on the council. The city manager oversees day-to-day operations, while the mayor is a largely ceremonial position.

Yes, but: The position can hold some sway on proposed bills, as seen with Coffman's successful proposal to pass an urban camping ban in 2022.

Meanwhile, Alison Coombs and Curtis Gardner both led the at-large seats for the Aurora City Council, according to unofficial results.

Stephanie Hancock led Jonathan Gray in Ward IV, Angela Lawson led Chris Rhodes in Ward V, and Francoise Bergan led Brian Matise in Ward VI.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include unofficial results of the city council races.