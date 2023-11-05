What's new for skiers and mountain lovers in 2023-24 season
Colorado ski resorts are adding new terrain, faster lifts and better dining experiences this season.
What's happening: The state's ski areas posted a record 14.8 million visits in the 2022-23 season, according to trade group Colorado Ski Country, continuing the post-pandemic momentum.
- Now they're trying to keep it going. Here's a look at what to expect this year.
New terrain: Steamboat is making the largest expansion with 650 acres of new advanced and expert terrain at Mahogany Ridge — making it the second-largest ski resort in Colorado behind Vail.
- Aspen is debuting its largest expansion in decades with a new lift to serve 153 acres of intermediate and advanced terrain, including new tree runs.
- Copper also added new beginner and glade runs to its Western Territory.
Upgrades: A half dozen or more ski areas are adding new or faster lifts.
- The most significant upgrade is Keystone. The high-speed, six-person chair will serve 550 acres of terrain above tree line in the Bergman and Erickson bowls, once only accessible by hiking.
- Steamboat's Wild Blue Gondola to the summit of Sunshine Peak is now complete. It's the longest and fastest 10-person gondola in North America, traveling 3.16 miles in 13 minutes.
- Breckenridge replaced its 5 Chair with a high-speed, four-person lift at Peak 8 to help with congestion at the base.
- Loveland is launching guided snowcat skiing for intermediate and expert riders.
Dining: Copper Mountain is adding a full-service, mid-mountain restaurant, The Aerie, which is promising an elevated experience.
- Beaver Creek is promoting its three recommended spots in the new Michelin Guide, Mirabelle, Splendido at the Chateau, and WYLD.
- Vail is adding mug clubs membership at the Two Elk and Express lodges, where guests can score their own commemorative stein and drink discounts.
Mark your calendar: Colorado resorts will host major competitions and events this season that you can attend.
- Copper Mountain is hosting the U.S. Grand Prix from Dec. 13-16 featuring the world's best snowboarders and freeskiers, including a Big Air competition.
- The international World Cup takes place in Aspen March 1-3 with slalom and giant slalom races.
- Crested Butte is hosting the 50th annual Al Johnson Memorial Telemark Race in March, which features costumes and a race up and down 1,200 feet of terrain.
Of note: 2024 is a Leap Year, so you get one extra day of skiing.
