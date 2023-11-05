Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A snowboarder at Arapahoe Basin on opening day Oct. 29. Photo: Courtesy of Colorado Ski Country USA

Colorado ski resorts are adding new terrain, faster lifts and better dining experiences this season.

What's happening: The state's ski areas posted a record 14.8 million visits in the 2022-23 season, according to trade group Colorado Ski Country, continuing the post-pandemic momentum.

Now they're trying to keep it going. Here's a look at what to expect this year.

New terrain: Steamboat is making the largest expansion with 650 acres of new advanced and expert terrain at Mahogany Ridge — making it the second-largest ski resort in Colorado behind Vail.

Aspen is debuting its largest expansion in decades with a new lift to serve 153 acres of intermediate and advanced terrain, including new tree runs.

Copper also added new beginner and glade runs to its Western Territory.

Upgrades: A half dozen or more ski areas are adding new or faster lifts.

The most significant upgrade is Keystone. The high-speed, six-person chair will serve 550 acres of terrain above tree line in the Bergman and Erickson bowls, once only accessible by hiking.

Steamboat's Wild Blue Gondola to the summit of Sunshine Peak is now complete. It's the longest and fastest 10-person gondola in North America, traveling 3.16 miles in 13 minutes.

Breckenridge replaced its 5 Chair with a high-speed, four-person lift at Peak 8 to help with congestion at the base.

Loveland is launching guided snowcat skiing for intermediate and expert riders.

Dining: Copper Mountain is adding a full-service, mid-mountain restaurant, The Aerie, which is promising an elevated experience.

Beaver Creek is promoting its three recommended spots in the new Michelin Guide, Mirabelle, Splendido at the Chateau, and WYLD.

Vail is adding mug clubs membership at the Two Elk and Express lodges, where guests can score their own commemorative stein and drink discounts.

Mark your calendar: Colorado resorts will host major competitions and events this season that you can attend.

Copper Mountain is hosting the U.S. Grand Prix from Dec. 13-16 featuring the world's best snowboarders and freeskiers, including a Big Air competition.

The international World Cup takes place in Aspen March 1-3 with slalom and giant slalom races.

Crested Butte is hosting the 50th annual Al Johnson Memorial Telemark Race in March, which features costumes and a race up and down 1,200 feet of terrain.

Of note: 2024 is a Leap Year, so you get one extra day of skiing.