Teen accused of shooting 5 people outside Denver bar arrested in California
The juvenile suspect who fled after allegedly shooting and injuring five people after she was denied entry into a Denver bar in Lower Downtown was arrested in California on Thursday.
Why it matters: Authorities had been searching for Keanna Rosenburgh, 17, for over a month since the Sept. 16 incident, which marked the 500th mass shooting in the U.S.
Details: Rosenburgh was arrested in Barstow, California in a multi-agency effort including Denver police and two FBI teams, according to a statement from the Denver Police Department.
- She is being held for eight counts of first-degree attempted homicide.
- The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination of charges.
Flashback: Rosenburgh fired in the direction of a bar on Market Street after she was denied entry by security staff due to issues with her ID, police say.
- The five victims hurt in the shooting all survived.
Of note: It took Denver police nearly a week to identify Rosenburgh after the shooting.
- She was named on Sept. 21 with the help of tips from the community.
