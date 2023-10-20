1 hour ago - News

Teen accused of shooting 5 people outside Denver bar arrested in California

headshot
Illustration of crime scene tape reading CRIME SCENE and DO NOT CROSS over a dark background.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The juvenile suspect who fled after allegedly shooting and injuring five people after she was denied entry into a Denver bar in Lower Downtown was arrested in California on Thursday.

Why it matters: Authorities had been searching for Keanna Rosenburgh, 17, for over a month since the Sept. 16 incident, which marked the 500th mass shooting in the U.S.

Details: Rosenburgh was arrested in Barstow, California in a multi-agency effort including Denver police and two FBI teams, according to a statement from the Denver Police Department.

  • She is being held for eight counts of first-degree attempted homicide.
  • The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination of charges.

Flashback: Rosenburgh fired in the direction of a bar on Market Street after she was denied entry by security staff due to issues with her ID, police say.

  • The five victims hurt in the shooting all survived.

Of note: It took Denver police nearly a week to identify Rosenburgh after the shooting.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more