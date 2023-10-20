Teen accused of shooting 5 people outside Denver bar arrested in California

The juvenile suspect who fled after allegedly shooting and injuring five people after she was denied entry into a Denver bar in Lower Downtown was arrested in California on Thursday.

Why it matters: Authorities had been searching for Keanna Rosenburgh, 17, for over a month since the Sept. 16 incident, which marked the 500th mass shooting in the U.S.

Details: Rosenburgh was arrested in Barstow, California in a multi-agency effort including Denver police and two FBI teams, according to a statement from the Denver Police Department.

She is being held for eight counts of first-degree attempted homicide.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination of charges.

Flashback: Rosenburgh fired in the direction of a bar on Market Street after she was denied entry by security staff due to issues with her ID, police say.

The five victims hurt in the shooting all survived.

Of note: It took Denver police nearly a week to identify Rosenburgh after the shooting.