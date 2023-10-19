Reggaeton star Bad Bunny's latest tour is making a stop in the Mile High City.

What's happening: Live Nation announced that the singer's Most Wanted Tour will kick off in February, with a scheduled performance at Ball Arena on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Driving the news: Last week, the 3x Grammy winner made history with his new album, "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.

The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.

Of note: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22, at 9:59pm. Once registration closes, there will be a random drawing to receive a code that grants access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.