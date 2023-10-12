Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This weekend in Denver: Cheer on the Nuggets, check out a cooking competition or celebrate spooky season with Meow Wolf.

🏀 1. Nuggets preseason opener

The Denver Nuggets will play in front of home fans this weekend for the first time since winning the NBA championship.

Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Co. will take on the Chicago Bulls in the third game of the preseason.

Why it matters: This is your chance to save some bucks while cheering on the Nuggets.

Context: Most tickets for this game are less than $50, compared to $206 and up for the regular season home opener.

What to expect: So far, the starters have played close to 20 minutes per game in the preseason.

When: 7pm Sunday

Location: Ball Arena

Cost: Tickets start at $9.

🎤 2. Jerry Seinfeld

The iconic comedian and actor will perform twice this Saturday night at the Bellco Theatre. Tickets are sold out for the first show, but there is availability for the second.

Driving the news: Seinfeld hinted at a continuation of his hit '90s sitcom "Seinfeld" at a recent stand-up show in Boston.

Seinfeld hinted at a continuation of his hit '90s sitcom "Seinfeld" at a recent stand-up show in Boston. Cost: Tickets start at $55 for the 10pm show.

Meow Wolf's two-week-long Halloween celebration kicks off tomorrow with events including a scavenger hunt, costume contest, meet-and-greets with Meow Wolf characters, dance classes and horror film screenings. Event schedule. Prices vary by event.

Address: 1338 First St.

This cooking competition and cultural celebration is designed to showcase the Hispanic community's contributions in the culinary industry. The event is being held at CSU Spur from 3–7pm Saturday. Tickets are $35.