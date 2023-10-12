1 hour ago - Things to Do
Denver weekend events: Nuggets, Hispanic Top Chef and more
This weekend in Denver: Cheer on the Nuggets, check out a cooking competition or celebrate spooky season with Meow Wolf.
🏀 1. Nuggets preseason opener
The Denver Nuggets will play in front of home fans this weekend for the first time since winning the NBA championship.
- Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Co. will take on the Chicago Bulls in the third game of the preseason.
Why it matters: This is your chance to save some bucks while cheering on the Nuggets.
- Context: Most tickets for this game are less than $50, compared to $206 and up for the regular season home opener.
What to expect: So far, the starters have played close to 20 minutes per game in the preseason.
When: 7pm Sunday
Location: Ball Arena
Cost: Tickets start at $9.
🎤 2. Jerry Seinfeld
- The iconic comedian and actor will perform twice this Saturday night at the Bellco Theatre. Tickets are sold out for the first show, but there is availability for the second.
- Driving the news: Seinfeld hinted at a continuation of his hit '90s sitcom "Seinfeld" at a recent stand-up show in Boston.
- Cost: Tickets start at $55 for the 10pm show.
🎃 3. The Cosmic Howl
- Meow Wolf's two-week-long Halloween celebration kicks off tomorrow with events including a scavenger hunt, costume contest, meet-and-greets with Meow Wolf characters, dance classes and horror film screenings. Event schedule. Prices vary by event.
- Address: 1338 First St.
🧑🍳 4. Hispanic Top Chef
- This cooking competition and cultural celebration is designed to showcase the Hispanic community's contributions in the culinary industry. The event is being held at CSU Spur from 3–7pm Saturday. Tickets are $35.
🍁 5. Fall Festival
- Gather at Stanley Marketplace from 11am–4pm Sunday for a pumpkin patch and fall festival that will include costume contests, face painting, a makers market and live music.
