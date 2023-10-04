Kaiser health care workers on strike in Colorado
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers began a three-day strike Wednesday morning at hospitals and medical offices in Denver and across the country.
What's happening: Kaiser and a coalition of unions representing its workers worked through the night but failed to reach a deal to renew a contract that expired Sept. 30.
- In a statement issued at 9am Wednesday, Kaiser Permanente Colorado spokesperson Andrew Sorensen said the two sides were still at the bargaining table and making progress.
- "We remain committed to reaching a new agreement that continues to provide our employees with market-leading wages, excellent benefits, generous retirement income plans, and valuable professional development opportunities," he wrote in the statement.
Why it matters: The three-day protest by roughly 3,000 workers in Colorado and 75,000 nationwide is the largest health care strike in U.S. history, according to the unions.
Zoom in: Union leaders are fighting for more staffing and higher annual pay raises, arguing their wages have not kept up with the rising cost of living and inflation.
- The walkout by Service Employees International Union Local 105 includes licensed practical nurses and office workers, the Denver Post reports.
What they're saying: Union leaders said they are protesting what they termed "Kaiser executives' bad faith bargaining."
- "Kaiser executives refuse to acknowledge how much patient care has deteriorated or how much the frontline health care workforce and patients are suffering because of the Kaiser short-staffing crisis," Charmaine Arellano, a Lakewood medical assistant said in a statement.
The big picture: Since the pandemic, the health care industry has struggled with labor shortages and worker burnout — and unrest has grown.
- Last year, about 15,000 nurses went on strike for three days in Minnesota in what was believed to be the largest nursing strike in U.S. history.
Of note: Kaiser notified its members of the potential strike, and patients will be contacted by Kaiser directly if they need to have virtual appointments or reschedule non-urgent ones and procedures.
What to watch: The strike is set to end Saturday at 6am, and contract negotiations are ongoing.
