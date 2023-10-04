Kaiser health care workers on strike in Colorado

Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers and supporters picket Wednesday outside Kaiser Permanente medical offices in Denver. Photo: Chet Strange/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers began a three-day strike Wednesday morning at hospitals and medical offices in Denver and across the country.

What's happening: Kaiser and a coalition of unions representing its workers worked through the night but failed to reach a deal to renew a contract that expired Sept. 30.

In a statement issued at 9am Wednesday, Kaiser Permanente Colorado spokesperson Andrew Sorensen said the two sides were still at the bargaining table and making progress.

"We remain committed to reaching a new agreement that continues to provide our employees with market-leading wages, excellent benefits, generous retirement income plans, and valuable professional development opportunities," he wrote in the statement.

Why it matters: The three-day protest by roughly 3,000 workers in Colorado and 75,000 nationwide is the largest health care strike in U.S. history, according to the unions.

Zoom in: Union leaders are fighting for more staffing and higher annual pay raises, arguing their wages have not kept up with the rising cost of living and inflation.

The walkout by Service Employees International Union Local 105 includes licensed practical nurses and office workers, the Denver Post reports.

What they're saying: Union leaders said they are protesting what they termed "Kaiser executives' bad faith bargaining."

"Kaiser executives refuse to acknowledge how much patient care has deteriorated or how much the frontline health care workforce and patients are suffering because of the Kaiser short-staffing crisis," Charmaine Arellano, a Lakewood medical assistant said in a statement.

The big picture: Since the pandemic, the health care industry has struggled with labor shortages and worker burnout — and unrest has grown.

Last year, about 15,000 nurses went on strike for three days in Minnesota in what was believed to be the largest nursing strike in U.S. history.

Of note: Kaiser notified its members of the potential strike, and patients will be contacted by Kaiser directly if they need to have virtual appointments or reschedule non-urgent ones and procedures.

What to watch: The strike is set to end Saturday at 6am, and contract negotiations are ongoing.