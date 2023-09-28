Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Denver: check out two big beer events, see two comedy titans on tour or cheer on Coach Prime and the Buffs against the reigning Heisman winner.

🍺 1. Hops Drops Music and Beer Festival

Head to Evergreen for a full day of food trucks, music and beer from 16 local breweries.

Why it matters: The Hops Drops Music and Beer Festival is nonprofit; proceeds go toward children's art programs in Evergreen.

The intrigue: Little Stranger is headlining the festival along with Massif (funk), Justus and The Limits (reggae, rock) and Tatanka (reggae), who all hail from Denver.

Participating breweries include Wild Provisions, Pygmy Stallion, Over Yonder and Our Mutual Friend.

When: Noon–9pm Saturday

Address: 32003 Ellingwood Trail (Buchanan Park)

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Of note: Kids 10 and under are free

👁️ 2. Museum of Illusions opening

This reality-bending museum will open tomorrow at the 16th Street Mall with over 60 visual and educational exhibits, including one that allows visitors to appear upside down on an RTD train. Tickets start at $20.

Address: 951 16th St. Mall

This two-day, family-friendly event includes live music, lantern making, traditional performances, pho and mooncake eating contests and a kids fashion show. The event will be in the Little Saigon District from 4–10pm Friday and 2–10pm Saturday. Free.

🏈 4. Colorado vs. USC

Coach Prime and the Buffaloes (3–1) will try to bounce back against Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams and the #8 USC Trojans (4–0). Kickoff is at 10am Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder. Tickets start at $170.

How to watch: Fox

This family-friendly street fair includes food and beverage stations, Coors merch and beer, games, face painting, street performers and live bands on two stages from noon–6pm Saturday. Free.

Location: Washington Avenue between 11th and 13th streets in downtown Golden

Washington Avenue between 11th and 13th streets in downtown Golden Be smart: Coors is offering free rides home within a 15-mile radius.

The former hosts of Weekend Update on "Saturday Night Live" are performing three shows in Denver this weekend as part of their Restless Leg Tour. The first is at 7:30pm Saturday at the Buell Theatre and the second and third are at the Bellco at 2pm and 6pm.

First show tickets start at $119; second show tickets start at $125; third show tickets start at $70.