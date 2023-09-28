50 mins ago - Things to Do

Denver weekend events: Hops Drops, Coors 150th and more

Maxwell Millington

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

This weekend in Denver: check out two big beer events, see two comedy titans on tour or cheer on Coach Prime and the Buffs against the reigning Heisman winner.

🍺 1. Hops Drops Music and Beer Festival

Head to Evergreen for a full day of food trucks, music and beer from 16 local breweries.

Why it matters: The Hops Drops Music and Beer Festival is nonprofit; proceeds go toward children's art programs in Evergreen.

The intrigue: Little Stranger is headlining the festival along with Massif (funk), Justus and The Limits (reggae, rock) and Tatanka (reggae), who all hail from Denver.

  • Participating breweries include Wild Provisions, Pygmy Stallion, Over Yonder and Our Mutual Friend.

When: Noon–9pm Saturday

Address: 32003 Ellingwood Trail (Buchanan Park)

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Of note: Kids 10 and under are free

👁️ 2. Museum of Illusions opening

🥮 3. Mid-Autumn Festival

  • This two-day, family-friendly event includes live music, lantern making, traditional performances, pho and mooncake eating contests and a kids fashion show. The event will be in the Little Saigon District from 4–10pm Friday and 2–10pm Saturday. Free.

🏈 4. Colorado vs. USC

  • Coach Prime and the Buffaloes (3–1) will try to bounce back against Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams and the #8 USC Trojans (4–0). Kickoff is at 10am Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder. Tickets start at $170.
  • How to watch: Fox

🍺 5. Coors 150th Celebration

  • This family-friendly street fair includes food and beverage stations, Coors merch and beer, games, face painting, street performers and live bands on two stages from noon–6pm Saturday. Free.

🤣 6. Tina Fey & Amy Poehler

🎤 7. Iliza Shlesinger

  • The comedian and actress ("Good on Paper," "Spenser Confidential") will take the stage at Ball Arena at 8pm Saturday. Tickets start at $39.
