Overlanding and van-life adventures rising in popularity among women

Twenty women sat in a half circle, introducing themselves by name — and the make and model of their trucks.

What's happening: For the first time, the recent Mountain West Overland Expo in Colorado dedicated an entire track of seminars and speakers for women who want to travel off-grid.

The discussions ranged from personal safety and hygiene to gear tips and car maintenance.

But organizer Misti Tokarsky, who traveled the road full-time with her family for six years, said the main goal was to build a stronger community in an arena best known for its big tires and testosterone.

The big picture: The popularity of overlanding — traveling via vehicle to remote areas, often without facilities like water or cell phone service — boomed during the pandemic, and the August expo in Loveland drew thousands of enthusiasts.

The increased interest among women is particularly evident in Colorado, where online communities like Lady Owned Toyotas and Colorado 4x4 Girls have a presence.

What they're saying: "It's a hard lifestyle to give up once you start," says Tara McGovern, a mother of two and photographer from Littleton, who owns a customized Jeep. "I think we are craving being out there and doing things alone."

Zoom in: Halfway through introductions at the expo's "Ladies Overland Lounge," the conversation turned to how to be safe when traveling alone and if men violate their space.

Some in the audience who wanted to get into the sport worried about bears or a fictional "ax-murderer" lurking in the dark.

Tokarsky says this is typical when she talks with other women about van-life and overlanding adventures. "They feel a little uncomfortable talking to men about it," she said.

The bottom line: The other obstacle that the organizers tried to dispel is the fear of failure, by offering easy steps to get introduced to traveling to far-away places.